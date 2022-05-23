coronavirus

San Jose Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19

By NBC Bay Area staff

Bay Area News Group via Getty Images

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Monday.

“After feeling under the weather this evening, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am thankful that my vaccination has prevented any serious symptoms so far," the mayor said in a statement. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, mask up indoors, and utilize free COVID tests to help reduce the spread and the risk of serious symptoms.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19San JoseSam Liccardo
