San Jose Mother Arrested in Infant's Nov. 5 Death: Police

A mother of 8-month-old twins has been arrested in the death of one of her children in San Jose earlier this month, according to the police department.

Celina Juarez, 29, of San Jose was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Santa Clara County jail on homicide charges in the Nov. 5 death, police said.

On Nov. 4 at about 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way for a call of unconscious 8-month-old infant twins, police said. One of the children had stopped breathing.

San Jose PD

When officers arrived, they began CPR on the infant who was not breathing, and paramedics eventually took over. Both infants were transported to local hospitals, police said.

The following day, one of the twins was pronounced dead at the hospital while in intensive care, police said.

During the investigation, detectives determined Juarez, mother of the twins, was caring for both at the time of the incident, and she became a suspect in the case, police said. Juarez subsequently suffered from an unknown medical emergency and was taken to a local hospital, where she remained until her arrest.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

It was San Jose's 33rd homicide of the year, police said.

