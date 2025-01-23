San Jose officials look to examine city's wildfire preparedness

Bay Area fire crews still continue to battle the blazes in Los Angeles County. However, as crews continue their efforts, questions are brewing about whether the South Bay will be prepared if similar blazes erupt.

The fires have encouraged San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan to look into how prepared the city would be if something similar happened locally.

"What we’re currently doing in terms of vegetation management, assessing water availability, evacuation routes, hydrant pressure, are we prepared as we possibly can be?” Mahan said. "I’m particularly focused on vegetation management. Like the Palisades area, we have homes in our East Foothills that are spread out in hilly country with a lot of vegetation around them."

Jocelyn Moran has the full report in the story above.