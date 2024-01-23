San Jose police arrest 2 men suspected of killing man found in RV

San Jose police have arrested two men they believe killed a man found in a recreational vehicle earlier this month.

Police arrested Mario Espinoza and Michael Anaya on Friday.

Officers were called at about 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 11 to the area of Kruse Drive and Montague Expressway for a report of a possible dead body inside an RV. Officers located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the level of decomposition, police said it wasn't initially evident the death was the result of foul play. Last Wednesday, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office said investigators found physical trauma on the victim and the death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives identified Espinoza and Anaya as suspects and obtained warrants for their arrests, then took them into custody Friday in San Jose.

Both men were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide. The motive and circumstances surrounding the homicide are still under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

This was San Jose's third homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact Detective Lt. Vallejo, Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Harrington of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email at 3810@sanjoseca.gov, 4117@sanjoseca.gov, 4365@sanjoseca.gov, or by calling (408) 277-5283.