San Jose San Jose Police Investigating Double Shooting Published 11 mins ago • Updated 11 mins ago NBC Bay Area Police are investigating a double shooting in San Jose. The shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Story Road. No other information was immediately available. Units are currently at the scene of a double shooting in the 2000 block of Story Rd. More info as it becomes available. Unknown suspect or motive. Expect a street closure. Please avoid the area. TOC 2:24 PM pic.twitter.com/Z9eZYz0QGt— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2021 This article tagged under: San JoseSJPD