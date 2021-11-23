San Jose

San Jose Police Investigating Double Shooting

File image of San Jose police vehicles.
NBC Bay Area

Police are investigating a double shooting in San Jose.

The shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Story Road.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSJPD
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us