San Jose Police Make Several Weapons, Drug Arrests

San Jose police report having made several arrests for weapons- and narcotics-related offenses over a six-day period from May 3 through May 6.

On Sunday, May 3, 2020, officers with the SJPD's Violent Crimes Enforcement Team saw a vehicle veer into a guardrail and then continue driving. Officers were able to stop the vehicle in the area of San Antonio Street and the U.S. Highway 101 overpass.

The driver, a known gang member, fled on foot into nearby bushes, but officers soon detained him without incident, police said.

A loaded 9mm handgun with a high capacity magazine was found nearby. The suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

On Monday, May 4, officers executed a search warrant on a prior convicted felon involved in selling large quantities of narcotics in San Jose. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and a search of his residence turned up two firearms (illegal for a convicted felon), two pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 147 grams of powder heroin, 54 grams of cocaine, 36 grams of black tar heroin and approximately $13,000 in cash, according to police.

The suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Two days later, on May 6, officers conducted a follow-up search warrant associated with the Monday search warrant. Found at the second location were two additional illegally possessed handguns, a shotgun, and ammunition.

Also on that day, officers from the SJPD's Street Crimes Unit conducted a parole search at an address on Carnelian Drive in San Jose. The suspect is a convicted felon and on parole for criminal threats, domestic battery, and brandishing a weapon; he was found in possession of an assault-style rifle, ammunition, a high-capacity magazine and methamphetamine for sales.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of numerous felony charges, police said.