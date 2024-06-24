San Jose police launch ‘Most Wanted' social media pages

The San Jose Police Department on Monday announced the launch of its "Most Wanted" Facebook and Instagram pages as part of an effort to find and arrest outstanding fugitives.

The pages feature mug shots and information about identified suspects wanted in connection with various violent crime cases, police said. Many of the suspects are believed to be in hiding outside of the U.S.

"Utilizing popular online platforms will give us the additional reach we need to apprehend these dangerous criminals," Lt. Barg, SJPD's Homicide Unit commander, said in a statement. "These suspects have long evaded law enforcement and together we can put these fugitives behind bars."

Cash rewards are available in many of the cases featured on the pages, police said.

Anyone with information about a fugitive or fugitives is asked to contact the police department's homicide unit directly by visiting sjpd.org/wanted.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are instructed to use the P3TIPS mobile app, call the tip line at 408-947-STOP or visit siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.