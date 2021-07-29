San Jose

Man Separated From Suspected Explosive Device, Taken Into Custody: SJPD

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A man was separated from a suspected explosive device and safely taken into custody in San Jose Thursday afternoon, police said. A bomb unit officer at the scene took control of the device.

The incident was reported in the area of Olinder Court and Felipe Avenue and evacuations in the immediate area were called, police said. Story Road was shut down between Highway 101 and Via Ferrari.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

