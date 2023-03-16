San Jose Police Standoff Ends With Armed Suspect's Arrest

Police in San Jose arrested a man who had barricaded himself in his residence on Wednesday night following a domestic disturbance, the department said.

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of the attempted stabbing of a family member.

Police had been "actively negotiating" with the suspect who had barricaded himself in his residence, the department said at 9:50 p.m. on Twitter.

Units were initially sent to the 1300 block of Newport Avenue at 7:41 p.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon and family disturbance.

Mobile crisis assessment team officers negotiated with the suspect, who they described as "despondent," and successfully de-escalated the situation, allowing for his safe arrest, police said.