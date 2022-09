San Jose police officers are in a standoff with a barricaded domestic violence suspect Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported in the 100 block of Rancho Drive just after 10 a.m.

Police said the man is "armed and dangerous" but is believed to be alone inside the residence.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.