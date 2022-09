A multi-vehicle crash left a woman with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Thursday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Berryessa Road and Capitol Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The woman injured was the only occupant in a truck that rolled over, the San Jose Fire Department said.

“We all need to work together to prevent these incidents. Slow down, be courteous, don’t drive distracted,” tweeted the police department.

No additional information was immediately available.