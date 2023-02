One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Jose Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. along the 100 block of Rancho Drive, according to police.

Police did not immediately have information about a suspect and motive.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

