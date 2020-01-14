San Jose

San Jose Students to get Help Reading From 49ers Players

By Bay City News

Shutterstock

San Jose kindergarten and elementary school students will get some help reading Tuesday from the San Francisco 49ers, team officials said.

Members of the team - including players, alumni and other staff - will meet at noon at San Antonio Elementary School at 1721 E. San Antonio St.

There, they will read to kindergarteners and provide 1-on-1 tutoring to elementary school students to help them reach their grade-level reading requirements.

More than 30 students will participate. The team is working with Reading Partners, which brings reading help to schools across the nation.

The 49ers host the Green Bay Packers in Sunday afternoon's NFC championship game at Levi's Stadium. The winner will advance to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSouth Bayschoolssan antonio elementary school
