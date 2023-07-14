Dozens of cars in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood broken into overnight

Some residents in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood woke up Friday to a sea of broken glass after someone smashed out the windows of dozens of cars.

Community service officers spent the morning in the neighborhood, taking reports from victims. One of those victims said he was told the vandal or vandals hit up to 40 cars overnight in various parts of the neighborhood.

"I think it’s really terrible," victim Daniel Bright said. "I hope they find the guys and grab them. But we’ll see what happens."

The passenger-side window on Bright's car, parked on Glen Una Avenue, was smashed.

"Insurance, gotta take the car into the shop, gotta clean it up," he said. "Planned to work today, be with the kids, things like that."

Nothing was stolen, but there was still damage left behind.

Cars on Harmil Way and Beyerle Avenue were also vandalized.

In one surveillance video clip, the sound of a car's window being smashed and an alarm going off could be heard. Then, a small, white SUV was seen speeding away.

"Yeah, it's pretty quiet around here. Wild that it happened around the corner," resident Tom Patton said. "Hopefully they catch the person who did it. But definitely a bummer."