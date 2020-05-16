San Jose Woman Faces Charges in 2 Mail Theft Incidents

A 38-year-old San Jose woman was charged in federal court Thursday with mail theft, United States Attorney David L. Anderson and Postal Inspector in Charge Rafael E. Nu�ez announced.

An amended criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that Paula Orozco stole mail from a United States Postal Service vehicle on April 18 in San Jose.

The theft was discovered on April 22, when a victim made a report of fraudulent charges on a debit card that had been in the mail on April 18.

Orozco was identified by postal inspectors from a review of surveillance video in the area.

A second theft from a mail vehicle in San Jose was reported on Wednesday and postal inspectors identified and detained Orozco in the immediate area of the burglary.

Orozco, who is scheduled for a second court appearance on Tuesday, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, officials said.