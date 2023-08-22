San Jose's Calvary Chapel sues Santa Clara County, claims unconstitutional surveillance

A San Jose church is suing Santa Clara County over claims of unconstitutional surveillance.

It comes after the church was ordered to pay more than $1 million in fines during the pandemic.

Calvary Chapel filed the lawsuit claiming Santa Clara, “embarked on an invasive and warrantless geofencing operation to track residents.”

Geofencing uses cell phone data to track its users’ movements.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The church was ordered to pay a fine for organizing gatherings with congregants at the height of the pandemic when large gatherings weren't allowed.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the church after hours for a comment, and have not heard back.

In a statement Tuesday, Santa Clara County said it did not, "Use cell phone surveillance to track anyone at Calvary Chapel during the pandemic … The county’s health officer never issued any restrictions specific to churches or religious institutions whatsoever."