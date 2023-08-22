San Jose

San Jose's Calvary Chapel sues Santa Clara County, claims unconstitutional surveillance

The church was ordered to pay a fine for organizing gatherings with congregants at the height of the pandemic when large gatherings weren't allowed

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A San Jose church is suing Santa Clara County over claims of unconstitutional surveillance.

It comes after the church was ordered to pay more than $1 million in fines during the pandemic.

Calvary Chapel filed the lawsuit claiming Santa Clara, “embarked on an invasive and warrantless geofencing operation to track residents.”

Geofencing uses cell phone data to track its users’ movements. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Jose Apr 12

Judge Orders San Jose's Calvary Chapel to Pay $1.2 Million in COVID Fines

coronavirus Jan 21, 2021

Leaders With SJ Church That Defied Health, Court Orders Face Contempt Charges

The church was ordered to pay a fine for organizing gatherings with congregants at the height of the pandemic when large gatherings weren't allowed.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the church after hours for a comment, and have not heard back.

In a statement Tuesday, Santa Clara County said it did not, "Use cell phone surveillance to track anyone at Calvary Chapel during the pandemic … The county’s health officer never issued any restrictions specific to churches or religious institutions whatsoever."

This article tagged under:

San JoseSanta Clara CountyCalvary Chapel
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us