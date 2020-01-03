Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury Candidates Sought 2020-2021 Panel

The Santa Clara County Superior Court is looking for volunteers to serve on the 2020-2021 Civil Grand Jury, Presiding Judge Deborah Ryan announced Thursday.

The Civil Grand Jury serves as the county's civil watchdog agency, authorized to inspect audit books, records and financial expenditures of county and city governments, special districts and school districts, in order to ensure accountability of public funds.

Applicants must be over 18 and a position on the jury requires a commitment of an average of 25 hour per week. The term lasts for one year and the panel begins on June 18.

"It is vitally important that we have a diverse group of people with different experiences, skills and abilities who are willing to assume the important task of serving on the grand jury," Ryan said in a statement.

"We need civic minded citizens willing to critically assess the operations of local governmental entities and to recommend improvements, as necessary, to benefit our community," she said.

People interested can apply by obtaining an online application at www.scscourt.org. The deadline to apply is April 1.