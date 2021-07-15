Santa Clara County Holds Vaccine Clinic in Popular Night Time Hangout

On Thursday, the University of California system said it’ll require all students, staff and faculty to get the COVID-19 shot and in the South Bay, people turned out for a vaccine clinic at a popular night time hangout.

Santa Clara County chose one of the busiest spots for young people to host a clinic -- San Pedro Square in San Jose.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A couple liked the convenience, and rode their bikes there.

“I love that it’s here in San Pedro, I feel like it’s right in my backyard,” said Lauren Nuttall of San Jose.

It was a slow night, but keep in mind, 83% of those eligible in the South Bay have at least one dose.

“I just got out of work and I was like it’s about time I get the vaccine,” said SJSU student Luis Angulo.

He is getting his master’s and got his because he wants to be on campus – if the school requires it.

“Which is also the reason I’m getting vaccinated, because I need the two shots before I start school,” said Angulo.

UC students need to show proof two weeks before going back to campus.

While the CSU system said in April it would require the same, only when one of the vaccines gets full FDA approval, which hasn’t happened yet.

Also Thursday night, teens encouraged their peers. San Mateo county held a youth town hall on vaccines and promoted more clinics through next month.