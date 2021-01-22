Santa Clara County Sets Up Hotline For Dreamers in Need of Legal Consultation

President Joe Biden has had a busy first few days in office.

As part of his first acts, the president restored DACA and issued a moratorium on certain deportations for 100 days. Now, Bay Area advocates want to make sure immigrants have the correct information as to how this is all going to work.

The Rapid Response Network in Santa Clara County has set up a 24/7 hotline at 408-290-1144 for those in need of free legal consultation with a certified immigration attorney.

“To avail themselves of temp relief, reopen cases,” said Attorney Luis Angel Reyes Savalza. “It’s critical for the community to reach out to this hotline and talk to a real attorney.”

The hotline will be available to dreamers and anyone with a prior arrest or deportation for the next 100 days.