Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith Retires as Trial Nears End

By NBC Bay Area staff

Laurie Smith retired Monday from her post as Santa Clara County's sheriff as her civil corruption trial nears its conclusion.

The trial against Smith is currently in the hands of the jury.

Undersheriff Ken Binder becomes the acting sheriff until a new one is elected or appointed by the county's board of supervisors, the sheriff's office said.

Back in March, Smith announced she would not run for re-election and planned to retire from her position at the end of her term in January.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.

