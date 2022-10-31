Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith Retires as Trial Nears End

Laurie Smith retired Monday from her post as Santa Clara County's sheriff as her civil corruption trial nears its conclusion.

The trial against Smith is currently in the hands of the jury.

Source now says Smith would have kept her pension regardless.

Confirming. — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) October 31, 2022

Sheriff Laurie Smith has announced her retirement effective 10/31/22. Undersheriff Ken Binder is the Acting Sheriff until a new Sheriff is elected or appointed by the Board of Supervisors. We remain committed to our mission to provide the highest level of public safety & service. pic.twitter.com/zxW3MYCgc0 — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) October 31, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Undersheriff Ken Binder becomes the acting sheriff until a new one is elected or appointed by the county's board of supervisors, the sheriff's office said.

Back in March, Smith announced she would not run for re-election and planned to retire from her position at the end of her term in January.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.