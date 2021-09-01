Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Supes Approve Proposal for Trauma Recovery Center

If approved, Santa Clara County would follow similar efforts in Contra Costa County, which opened three trauma centers July 1 catering to the needs of people who have suffered from physical violence, human trafficking and other forms of abuse

By Bay City News

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal to create a trauma recovery center for survivors of violent crimes and other traumatic events.

The proposal also recommends providing immediate trauma-related services to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employees and their families recovering from a mass shooting May 26, when an employee gunned down nine of his co-workers before turning the gun on himself.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

County staff will come back with recommendations for a center at the Sept. 14 board meeting, according to a news release Tuesday from county officials.

If approved, Santa Clara County would follow similar efforts in Contra Costa County, which opened three trauma centers July 1 catering to the needs of people who have suffered from physical violence, human trafficking and other forms of abuse.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us