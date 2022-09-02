Santa Clara County Awaits Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Shipment

Santa Clara County announced Friday all its mass vaccination locations and clinics will administer the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shot once supplies arrive.

The first shipment of the updated vaccine is expected to be delivered next with and new vaccine appointments will be schedule starting Wednesday, Sept 7.

The original COVID-19 booster shot will not be provided anymore to those eligible for the updated bivalent booster, officials said explaining they will follow federal recommendations.

The Pfizer booster will be available for people 12 and older and the Moderna booster will be available for individuals 18 and older.

“This new bivalent booster is a welcome addition to our arsenal of defenses against COVID-19. The virus continues to reinvent itself and we must continue to adjust our response with updated vaccines,” Dr. Sara Cody said. “With the addition of these updated boosters, we are in a stronger position to protect ourselves and our communities and to save lives.”

Those without a primary healthcare provider or who are having difficulty finding an appointment can go through www.sccfreevax.org for an appointment.

Other Bay Area counties such as Alameda, Marin, San Mateo and Sonoma also paused their booster vaccination efforts and will resume them when shipments of the omicron-specific vaccines begin to arrive.