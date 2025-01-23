Short-term San Jose council appointment down to 5 candidates

San Jose officials have narrowed down the list of candidates who might temporarily fill the vacant downtown seat on the City Council from 11 to five.

Councilmembers will interview Bob Staedler, Jahmal Williams, Danielle Marie Christian, Carl Eugene Salas and Baltazar Lopez on Jan. 28 before appointing one of them to fill the District 3 seat. All five candidates will be asked the same questions, and whoever is selected will represent the downtown core until voters pick a permanent replacement in a special election in April. The appointment needs a two-thirds majority.

The seat is open after former Councilmember Omar Torres resigned and was arrested in November for alleged child sex abuse.

Here's a look at who's vying for the temporary appointment:

Bob Staedler

Staedler, a 27-year veteran in government relations and consulting and former San Jose Spotlight columnist, said he's excited to put his experience to the test to advocate for important city issues, especially in downtown.

With his resume including jobs at Stanford University and the San Jose Redevelopment Agency, Staedler founded Silicon Valley Synergy in 2011 after California dissolved redevelopment agencies. Staedler said he's ready to share his knowledge of working on land use and real estate for local governments and organizations within City Hall.

"I don't like to measure myself versus other people, but I think we all are champions of downtown in our own ways," he told San Jose Spotlight. "Downtown has evolved, and I think we all need to admit things aren't the way they were pre COVID-19, so we need to work together to make downtown the best it can be."

Jahmal Williams

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Williams is the director of advocacy and racial justice at San Jose State University. He has been working at SJSU and living in District 3 for about 10 years, establishing himself as an influential Black leader in Silicon Valley. His previous work includes mental health counseling and program coordination at schools such as North Carolina Central University and Georgetown University.

Through his work with community organizations including the Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet and SOMOS Mayfair, Williams said he's become more engaged with the small business community and feels it needs a bigger voice. Williams, if appointed, wants his short stint at City Hall to provide a lasting effect for downtown.

"Being part of the campus at SJSU and raising two young children here, I want to see District 3 thrive and move forward," Williams told San Jose Spotlight. "I'm a capable, competent leader and listener -- somebody who thrives under pressure, doesn't get rattled easily and can inspire people coming out of a rough situation."

Danielle Marie Christian

Christian most recently worked as deputy policy director for Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who termed out in December. She said she has about 30 years of experience working as a legislative manager, along with additional roles within the county. As a 22-year resident of District 3, she wants to restore the trust in local government lost when Torres resigned in disgrace late last year.

Downtown San Jose belongs to everyone, Christian said, whether it's new residents, old residents or visitors enjoying attractions like Christmas in the Park, the Tech Interactive Museum and more.

"Our downtown core needs some revitalization and economic development," she told San Jose Spotlight. "The more people that go down there, the more the economy prospers and the city realizes revenue to be able to invest in all the core city services that are necessary to having a great city living. I'll be looking for all the things I can accomplish in six months."

Carl Eugene Salas

Salas founded engineering and technical services firm Salas O'Brien in 1978 and has lived in downtown for about 50 years. In his application for the appointment, he said he is uniquely qualified to serve as interim District 3 councilmember.

"I'm a fit 73-year-old who is used to working in high stress situations that take focus, stamina and deliberate decision making," he wrote to councilmembers. "In all climates my company has prospered, reflecting my understanding of all sides of the budgeting and management process."

Baltazar Lopez

Lopez is a government and community affairs officer for Caltrain who graduated with a master's degree in philosophy from SJSU in 2021. He said in his application that he could bring value to the District 3 council seat with his more than a decade of public service through different levels of government.

"I have a holistic understanding of our needs in San Jose and how best we can solve the problems with the tools at hand," he wrote. "Compromises are part of the job especially when one has limited resources and prioritizing the true needs over "wants" has been a trade I have developed throughout my years of service."

Editor's note: This story was originally published by San Jose Spotlight.