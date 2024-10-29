San Jose

SJ police arrest 8 in connection to assaults, robberies, carjackings

By Bay City News

Eight suspected gang members connected to assaults, robberies, carjackings and other crimes over the past year in San Jose were arrested this month, police said Monday.

Between November 2023 and September 2024, police said they responded to multiple crimes linked to the suspects, who allegedly targeted rival gang members and also residents in the city's Loma Verde and Cadillac/Winchester neighborhoods.

The eight suspects arrested between Oct. 15-17 in San Jose are 22-year-old Josue Castro, 26-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez, 21-year-old Daniel Romo, 20-year-old Luis Arizmendi-Bravo, 21-year-old Joe Maldonado, 19-year-old Erick Curiel and two juvenile male suspects ages 16 and 17.

While carrying out search warrants, detectives seized evidence to the alleged crimes, a fully automatic submachine gun and ammunition.

The six adult suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and the two juvenile suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases is asked to contact the San Jose Police Gang Investigations Unit at (408) 277-3835.

