San Jose police have reported an unlawful assembly at North 15th and Washington streets in San Jose Thursday night.

Units are on the scene responding to the crowd. Police said in a tweet that anyone who refuses to disperse could be arrested.

All those assembled at N 15th St and Washington St are ordered to immediately disperse. If you do not do so, you may be arrested or subject to other police action. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 1, 2021

No other information is immediately available.