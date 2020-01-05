San Jose

SJ Police Search for Man Who Allegedly Made Threats at Gym

By Bay City News

24 hour fitness

Police in San Jose are looking for a suspect who allegedly threatened to shoot someone at a San Jose gym Sunday morning before fleeing, officers said.

Officers got a call at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday from someone at the 24-Hour Fitness gym at 2200 Eastridge Loop who told officers an adult male was on the property threatening to shoot someone. The suspect fled before police arrived; no shots were fired, and no firearm was seen, police said.

The suspect could be charged making criminal threats if he is identified and apprehended, police said.

No other information was immediately available Sunday night.

