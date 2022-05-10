SJPD Releases New Video of La Victoria Taqueria Fight That Led to Shooting

The San Jose Police Department released new edited video of a fight at La Victoria Taqueria that led to gunfire back in March.

Police shot 20-year-old K’aun Green after he disarmed a gunman and was trying to leave.

Police say Green, who was seen holding the gun as he left the restaurant, ignored warnings to drop the gun.

Body cam footage shows the moment when officers shot him four times.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Tuesday, Green and his attorney said they believe the video proves their claim that police shot an innocent man.

They've disputed the police department's description of what happened and have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.