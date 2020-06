Past and present members of the esports club at San Jose State University have been accused of “sexual violence and misconduct,” according to a tweet on SJSU’s Esports account.

A spokesperson from the University said he has been made aware of the allegations and that he cannot comment further at this time.

Title IX has been notified of the allegations, as is protocol in such situations.

“Within the last 24 hours, it has been brought to our attention that multiple individuals of the esports community at SJSU, past and present, have been accused of sexual violence and misconduct..." pic.twitter.com/isX6xRFT3h — Esports at San Jose State (@SJSU_Esports) June 26, 2020

The esports program is not affiliated with San Jose State University Intercollegiate Athletics.