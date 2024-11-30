SJSU women's volleyball team prepares for championship amid controversy

San Jose State University’s women's volleyball team will be competing in the Mountain West Championship Saturday after another forfeit over a transgender player on the Spartan squad.

Boise State forfeited its semi-final game, allowing SJSU to move into a championship spot.

NCAA rules allow transgender athletes to compete, based on certain conditions.

Earlier this month, a group of Mountain West players filed a lawsuit to challenge it.

This week, a federal court ruled that transgender players are allowed in the competition.

For those supporting the lawsuit, this was just one setback.

“These women have done everything they possibly could to allow leaders, and even judges, to intervene and do the right thing at every single level. Leadership has failed them,” Marshi Smith, former NCAA champion swimmer and co-founder of the Independent Council on Women’s Sports.

In response to Boise State forfeiting the semi-final game, SJSU issued a statement saying while it was disappointed by the forfeit, the Spartans are getting ready for Saturday's tournament final against Colorado State University.