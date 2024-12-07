San Jose

San Jose Unified School District hosts fair to help students with special needs

By Ian Cull

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Jose Unified School District hosted a gift fair on Friday, during which adults with special needs could sell handmade items.

The Ace Holiday Fair featured 25 students from the Liberty Alternative School who made items all year to sell at the annual event.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"It's fun, so you can learn how to do it yourself," said Elizabeth, a student at Liberty.

All students who participated are in the Ace Program at Liberty. According to Julian Kong, a special education teacher at the school, the program is meant to help young adults aged 18-22 transition successfully into employment.
Kong said the fair helps students practice what they've learned in class.

"We want to teach them to save their money and budget what they earn, so they learn how to use those skills for when they transition off our program afterward," Kong said. "They care about practicing their vocational skills, which is what we're trying to preach to them in the program."

The students keep the money earned at the fair. Elizabeth said she wants to use what she earned to pay it forward in the community.

"Just to help with the people who are sad and they don't have a home. So I'm just trying to help the homeless people," she said.

Local

scams 2 hours ago

Experts, agencies warn of scams across Bay Area during holiday season

Golden State Valkyries 2 hours ago

Golden State Valkyries finalize inaugural roster during WNBA expansion draft

The school will host another event on Wednesday, Dec 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us