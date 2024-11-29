Small businesses in San Jose open on Thanksgiving, hoping to get ahead of Black Friday

Much of the turkey is gone, the football game is over, and now many people and stores are getting ready for Black Friday shopping.

But many small businesses and mom-and-pop shops got in on the action early.

Artesania y Mas had a big advantage on Thanksgiving Day. The doors were open, and inside, the family-owned shop on San Carlos Street in San Jose offered a wide variety of possible gifts.

“One of the main reasons we opened this week is because we’re trying to take advantage of the people that are trying to support the local businesses in the area and mainly the people who are trying to stay away from the bigger shops like the mall and stuff like that,” said store manager Junior Perez.

That strategy was working well for other businesses in San Jose, too.

