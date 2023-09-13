San Jose

Snake spotted at SJC

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A snake was spotted slithering around San Jose International Airport Tuesday.

A woman shot a video of the snake in the baggage claim area and she said it created quite a stir.

Airport officials said the snake was located but they’ve been unable to remove it.

They said it’s a garter snake, not venomous, and it poses no threat to the public.

It was not clear how the snake got there but airport officials said small snakes are native to the area.

