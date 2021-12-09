South Bay Community Donates Toys, Gives Back for the Holidays

One of the South Bay communities hit the hardest by COVID-19 was having a hard time collecting Christmas toys for local children who lost the holiday to coronavirus last year.

One Tuesday, they only had 12 toys, and on Thursday, the gifts piled up thanks to the community’s efforts.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Friends and family asked how to donate money and toys to the Mayfair Effort and together, along with first responders, may have saved Christmas for the local children.

The San Jose Fire Department arrived at the Mayfair Community Center with bags full of toys.

“Thank you so much, we appreciate it,” said Guadalupe Gonzalez, president of the Mayfair Neighborhood Association. “In the name of the children in our community, we thank you.”

Firefighters say they saw NBC Bay Area’s report Tuesday, asking for community help to ensure a Christmas for kids, and they delivered.

“We know there is a great need throughout the city,” said Christopher Salcido, president of Los Bomberos of Northern California. “But thank you for having the spotlight so that we’re able to put out this community.”

Firefighters Union Local 230 will also deliver a $500 check to the effort

“We see the need every day with the men and women who work as firefighters, we see the need and hopefully it brings joy to families that may not have that opportunity,” said Christopher Cobillas of the SJPD Local 230.

San Jose police said they will be making similar contributions.

A local school has taken up a collection, and many neighbors who were moved by the plight of Mayfair have also donated.

Up to $3,000 have already been delivered or pledged.

“From all the issues that we have been ignored, from COVID to parks, to streets, to water, for this community, this is a shot in the arm,” said Danny Garza, president of Plata Arroyo Neighborhood Association.

A big boost for a community that’s been battered by the pandemic, comforted by first responders and neighbors who answered the call.