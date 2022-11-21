Palo Alto

Shot Fired Into Restaurant at Stanford Shopping Center; No One Struck

This is not an active shooter situation, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

Palo Alto police investigate a shooting at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse.
NBC Bay Area

Someone fired at least one bullet into a restaurant at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto Monday evening, but no one was struck, police said.

The shot, which was fired into Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, came from someone in a moving vehicle, according to police.

"The scene is secure and plenty of officers are present to ensure public safety," police said in a tweet. "Initial info indicates the suspect fired a handgun from a moving vehicle. Unknown motive or target at this point."

Police emphasized the shooting is not an active shooter situation.

Police closed down the 100 block of El Camino Real in both directions to conduct an investigation.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

This article tagged under:

Palo AltoStanford Shopping Center
