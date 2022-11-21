Shot Fired Into Restaurant at Stanford Shopping Center; No One Struck

Someone fired at least one bullet into a restaurant at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto Monday evening, but no one was struck, police said.

The shot, which was fired into Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, came from someone in a moving vehicle, according to police.

"The scene is secure and plenty of officers are present to ensure public safety," police said in a tweet. "Initial info indicates the suspect fired a handgun from a moving vehicle. Unknown motive or target at this point."

Police emphasized the shooting is not an active shooter situation.

Police closed down the 100 block of El Camino Real in both directions to conduct an investigation.

