Police Investigate Homicide in San Jose

A man was shot and killed in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers around 2:10 a.m. responded to the 200 block of S. White Road and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Around 5:30 a.m., police said S. White Road was closed in both directions from Alum Rock Avenue to East Hills Road because officers were searching for a possible suspect.

The deadly shooting marks San Jose's 32nd homicide of 2019, according to police.