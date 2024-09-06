San Jose

Suspect in fatal San Jose head-on crash released from hospital, booked into jail

By Bay City News

A driver suspected of causing a fatal head-on crash that killed a mother and son last week in San Jose was released from the hospital and booked into jail on Thursday.

Duncan Park McQuarrie, 39, of Orlando, Florida was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash, about 3:40 p.m. Aug. 26, on Highway 85 south of Santa Teresa Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said McQuarrie was speeding and going the wrong way -- southbound in northbound lanes of the freeway -- in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

The truck crashed into a Tesla Model Y, killing a 47-year-old San Jose woman and her 14-year-old son.

McQuarrie, who was injured in the crash, was released from hospital care on Thursday. He was then booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of crimes that include two counts of homicide, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

Court records show McQuarrie is set to be arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court Department 23 on Friday.

