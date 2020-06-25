CHP

Suspect in Stolen Vehicle Leads Police on Chase From Morgan Hill to San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

A suspect is in custody after a police chase that began in Morgan Hill ended with the suspect’s vehicle being spike stripped in San Jose early Thursday morning.

Officials confirmed that police in Morgan Hill were chasing a stolen vehicle when that vehicle got onto northbound Highway 101 and the California Highway Patrol in Gilroy took over the chase.

The suspect then got onto Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose, where the San Jose CHP took over, authorities said. The vehicle was spike stripped near southbound Interstate Highway 87 and exited on Alma Avenue.

Local

San Jose 5 hours ago

San Jose Police Officers Save Baby's Life

Palo Alto Police 5 hours ago

Palo Alto Police Department Hit With New Civil Rights Lawsuit

Officials said that the suspect then led officers on a foot pursuit before being taken into custody.

Authorities said that there is no threat to the public.

This article tagged under:

CHPSan JoseMorgan Hill police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us