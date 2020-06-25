Suspect in Stolen Vehicle Leads Police on Chase From Morgan Hill to San Jose

A suspect is in custody after a police chase that began in Morgan Hill ended with the suspect’s vehicle being spike stripped in San Jose early Thursday morning.

Officials confirmed that police in Morgan Hill were chasing a stolen vehicle when that vehicle got onto northbound Highway 101 and the California Highway Patrol in Gilroy took over the chase.

The suspect then got onto Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose, where the San Jose CHP took over, authorities said. The vehicle was spike stripped near southbound Interstate Highway 87 and exited on Alma Avenue.

Officials said that the suspect then led officers on a foot pursuit before being taken into custody.

Authorities said that there is no threat to the public.