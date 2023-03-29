Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested After South Bay Chase

Authorities on Tuesday arrested four suspected catalytic converter thieves following a chase in the South Bay, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

After getting word of a catalytic converter theft in Cupertino, deputies located the suspect vehicle and a short pursuit ensued, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle hit spike strips during the chase and eventually came to a stop on Interstate 280, the sheriff's office said. The four suspects took off on foot but were later taken into custody.

Deputies found multiple catalytic converters and burglary tools in the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on various charges, including felony vehicle evading, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, vehicle tampering, grand theft and resisting arrest, the sheriff's office said.