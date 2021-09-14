newsom recall

Transparency a Priority at Santa Clara County Registrars

"We pride ourselves in making sure voters feel their ballot is safe"

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Bay Area

On the day of the recall election, county registrars are trying to make sure there is transparency about what is being done to make sure ballots are safe and votes are counted.

In Santa Clara County, ballot security is top priority and many eyes are making sure its a smooth process.

Workers open the envelopes, verify signatures and eventually count the votes.

The ballots arrive from polling places in large bags that are marked and zipped for security.

"We pride ourselves in making sure voters feel their ballot is safe," said Registrar of Voters spokeswoman Evelyn Mendez.

The registrar said anyone can go in and witness the process, and believes transparency is key to refuting unsubstantiated rumors by some candidates about the potential for voter fraud.

"We always have two people with a ballot at all times," Mendez explained. "There's only certain people allowed in a secure area, so it's controlled ROV group that can go into that ballot room. Not everyone has access, only certain people.

A South Bay family, the Gomez family, decided to walk their ballots into the registrar Tuesday instead of mailing them.

"I wanted to make sure my vote got in," Fran Gomez said. "I think there was a big election problem this past year and I wanted my vote to be counted."

The voter turnout in Santa Clara County is 48% as of Tuesday afternoon.

