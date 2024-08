San Jose police on Thursday were investigating an "unverified bomb threat call" at Willow Glen High School, the department said.

Students have been evacuated as a precaution while officers search the campus, police said.

Parents were instructed to pick their children up on Cherry Avenue.

TOC: 2:43 PM pic.twitter.com/0uqn3XccRD — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 29, 2024