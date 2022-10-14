4th Vehicle Crash Involving Pedestrian or Bicyclist in San Jose in Less Than 24 Hours

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in San Jose Friday morning, marking the fourth vehicle collision involving a pedestrian or bicyclist in the city in less than 24 hours, police said.

The collision happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Costco located on Automation Parkway. The pedestrian, identified as a woman, suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, police said.

4th collision involving pedestrians and bicyclists in less than 24 hours. Please be aware of your surroundings, be mindful, cross when safe. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 14, 2022

The collision comes on the heels of three separate collisions involving pedestrians or bicyclists that occurred on Thursday.

At about 7:30 p.m., a pedestrian was struck and killed in the area of Lundy and Sajak Avenues, police said.

The driver, who was travelling southbound on Lundy Avenue, struck an elderly woman walking across the street outside of any marked crosswalk, police said, citing a preliminary investigation.

The woman suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the collision.

This marked the 28th pedestrian fatality in San Jose this year, according to police.

Earlier in the day, a hit-and-run driver struck a pedestrian in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive, according to police. The victim, an elderly man, suffered life-threatening injures. He was later stabilized but still listed in critical condition as of Thursday evening.

Minutes later and just down the road, a driver struck a bicyclist along the 2100 block of Monterey Road, police said. The bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.