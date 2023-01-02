2 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Down Embankment Off Highway 17

Two people were injured Monday after a vehicle plunged about 200 feet down an embankment off Highway 17, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, the vehicle went off the roadway in Lexington Hills, near Madrone Drive, the CHP said.

The two victims were not identified, and their conditions were unknown.

It was unclear why the vehicle left the roadway.

No further details were immediately available.