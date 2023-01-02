highway 1

Tesla Plunges Over Cliff at Devils Slide, 4 in Critical Condition

By Stephen Ellison

A Tesla with four occupants went over a cliff Monday on Highway 1 at Devils Slide in San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.

At about 10:50 a.m., authorities received reports of a Tesla that went off the roadway and down a cliff on southbound Highway 1 south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel, officials said.

Two adults and two juveniles were inside the vehicle when it went plunged down a cliff at a distance estimated to be 250 feet, the Cal Fire said.

All four victims were in critical condition, according to a Cal Fire official.

The two juveniles were extricated by helicopter at about 12:20 p.m., and rescuers were still in the process of extricating the two adults, the CHP said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to go off the roadway.

