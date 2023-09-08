San Jose

Students, parents raise concerns at SJ school board meeting over campus violence

Crowd demands better safety after recent stabbing at James Lick High School

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

An angry and worried crowd gathered on Thursday to voice their concerns about a recent double stabbing at James Lick High School in San Jose.

There was large crowd of upset parents, students and community members gathered to demand the East Side Union High School District do more to keep their kids safe.

The coalition that crowded into the school board meeting had plenty to say and wanted to say it directly to the board members.

Coalition members said they’re concerned about violence at James Lick High School in San Jose such as this fight captured on phone video last month that resulted in two underage students being stabbed. Both recovered.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But the group pointed out the stabbing was not the only violence on campus this year. and claimed just days before the stabbing, some teens and adults came to James Lick and attacked students and even two staff members.

“Drug use on campus. There’s gang activity that’s not being addressed, bullying that’s not being addressed and I think it’s important that we start to hold those students accountable,” said Mike Gatenby with the Eastside Coalition.

Students and teachers also set up an altar at James Lick shortly after the violence to allow for prayers for peace and unity.

Local

San Jose 5 hours ago

Transitional housing project at VTA site in San Jose moves forward

Campbell 8 hours ago

Campbell bookstore hosts ‘Drag Queen Story Hour' despite protests

The school district set up more security around the campus perimeter .. and hired an extra patrol officer. But students who addressed the board want more.. including actual law enforcement presence.

The district will review all the testimony it heard tonight and reiterated a statement that its first concern is always the safety of the students, families and staff impacted by the event.

Robert Handa has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us