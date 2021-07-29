VTA Starting Free Bus Service to Cover Light-Rail Routes

While the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority works on restoring light-rail service following a May mass shooting at a VTA maintenance facility in San Jose, the transit agency will offer a free temporary bus service that will travel along the light-rail routes.

The temporary bus service will start on Monday and run every half hour on weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m, and hourly on weekends from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The bus service will operate along First Street in San Jose from the Paseo de San Antonio station to Baypointe station, then over to the Milpitas Transit Center along Tasman Drive -- serving all the light-rail stations along the way.

It is unclear when the light-rail service will resume but the VTA's phased reopening approach shows it may be sometime in September.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“VTA is working diligently and compassionately to ensure employees impacted by the tragic events of May 26 feel safe and confident to return to their normal duties," the transit agency said in a statement.

The bus service will continue to operate until light-rail service reopens.