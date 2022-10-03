Walnut Creek Family Seeks Justice for Mother Killed in Hit-and-Run

A South Bay father and his three children are asking for justice after a hit-and-run took their mother’s life.

Chung Thuy Le, 44, was struck and killed Sunday as she was walking from the nail salon she owned to her car in Walnut Creek.

Police said she was trying to cross North California Boulevard when she was hit by a driver in a gold or tan four-door sedan.

“I keep asking, why my wife, why not me?” said Tin Pham.

Police are still looking for the suspect and her family said she deserves justice.

“They took away a very loving and caring mom as well as a friend to many and a very loving family member,” said the victim’s daughter, Ngoctrang Pham

Tin said Le was a hardworking mother who started her own business from the ground up after migrating here from Vietnam at 25 years old.

She got married and had two girls and a boy.

The family is now working on a fundraising page to help them during these tough times.