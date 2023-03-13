Saratoga

West Valley College in Saratoga on Lockdown Due to Armed Intruder on Campus

By NBC Bay Area staff

West Valley College in Saratoga was placed on lockdown late Monday morning due to an armed intruder on campus, the school said.

Authorities were searching for a white male seen carrying a long rifle, the school said. That person is associated with a red Cadillac in Lot 1.

Chancellor Brad Davis said there was a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot. Out of an abundance of caution, a lockdown was issued.

No shots have been fired, he said.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

