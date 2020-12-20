Bobcat

Wildlife Rescuers Search for Bobcat With Severe Mange in Coyote Valley Preserve

Research has linked mange to exposure to poisons used to control rats, mice, gophers, and ground squirrels, she said.

By Bay City News

Wildlife rescuers searching for an ailing bobcat in the South Bay say the animal is suffering from extreme mange likely brought on by exposure to harmful rodenticides.

The bobcat was spotted this week at the Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve near Morgan Hill, close to the entry and foot bridge, rescuers said Saturday. The animal is not expected to survive without help, said Rebecca Dmytryk of Wildlife Emergency Services.

Research has linked mange to exposure to poisons used to control rats, mice, gophers, and ground squirrels, she said. "Poisoned rodents don't die right away - it usually takes a few days, during which time they become weak and disoriented and easily predated upon by bobcats, fox, owls, hawks, even dogs and cats," Dmytryk said in a news release.

Local

sffd 14 hours ago

1 Person Rescued From Burning Building in SF's Marina District

Giving Spirt 15 hours ago

Record Numbers of People in Need in Bay Area Helped This Holiday Season

Sightings of the bobcat can be reported to Wildlife Emergency Services at (866) 945-3911. The wildlife group is urging residents to persuade pest control companies to switch to a non-anticoagulant poison or a no-poison alternative, to reduce risk to wildlife.

Under Assembly Bill 1788, signed in September by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the use of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides is banned statewide until the state Department of Pesticide Regulation conducts studies.

The new law is effective Jan. 1 and provides exemptions for specified activities, such as agriculture, and use in locations necessary for public health and safety.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

BobcatMorgan Hillcoyote
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us