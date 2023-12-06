Woman found dead at San Jose home identified

The Santa Clara County coroner's office has identified the victim in San Jose's 31st homicide of the year, a 33-year-old woman who was found dead at a home last weekend.

Joanna Pinedo Gandara, a resident of San Jose, was found Sunday with "obvious signs of physical trauma" at a home on the 900 block of Thelma Way, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, police said.