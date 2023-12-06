San Jose

Woman found dead at San Jose home identified

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Santa Clara County coroner's office has identified the victim in San Jose's 31st homicide of the year, a 33-year-old woman who was found dead at a home last weekend.

Joanna Pinedo Gandara, a resident of San Jose, was found Sunday with "obvious signs of physical trauma" at a home on the 900 block of Thelma Way, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, police said.

