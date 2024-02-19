Woman found dead in San Jose, suspect dies while fleeing scene

A woman was killed sometime Saturday in San Jose, and the suspect, identified as her boyfriend, then died later in a vehicle crash while fleeing, according to police.

At about 8:05 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of Arden Way on a report of a possible dead person, police said. Upon arrival, the officers found the woman and determined she was the victim of a homicide.

During the investigation, homicide detectives identified the victim's boyfriend as the primary suspect, police said. With the assistance of license plate readers, investigators determined the suspect fled the scene and the city in a vehicle.

San Jose police and neighboring agencies later determined the suspect had been involved in a vehicle collision and died.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the slaying were still under investigation, police said. The suspect and victim identities were not provided.

It was the San Jose's sixth homicide of the year.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Barragan and Detective Van Brande of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4542@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-5283.